Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Cohn Robbins stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,268. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

