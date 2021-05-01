Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

