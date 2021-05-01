Fundamentun LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $372.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average of $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

