Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

TIGO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 67,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,345. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGO. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

