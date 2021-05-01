S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.40. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS.

SPGI traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $394.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

