Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Decreases By 62.7%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 16,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

