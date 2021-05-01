Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGJ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

