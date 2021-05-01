Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CINR stock remained flat at $$13.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ciner Resources stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Ciner Resources comprises about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.11% of Ciner Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

