Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $460.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $462.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GIII traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 455,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

