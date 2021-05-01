Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $621,876.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $500.70 or 0.00870259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.56 or 0.08623575 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

