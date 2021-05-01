iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

