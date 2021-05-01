Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.