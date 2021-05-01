Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 786.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 40.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.