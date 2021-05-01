Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 15.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 307,005 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 76,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

