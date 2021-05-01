United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. 11,043,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,530. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

