Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.22 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

