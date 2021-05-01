Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

ITGR stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 123,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

