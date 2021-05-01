Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $173.95 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Elastos has a market capitalization of $173.95 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $9.07 or 0.00015751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006787 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001165 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,032,096 coins and its circulating supply is 19,176,341 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.