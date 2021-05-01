Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 170,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,900. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

