Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $4.86 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.86 billion and $78.53 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

