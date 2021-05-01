Blue Whale EXchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $197,138.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $197,138.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,383,186 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

