ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. 668,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

