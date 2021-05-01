Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

