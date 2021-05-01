Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $236.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

