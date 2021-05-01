James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.11. 126,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

