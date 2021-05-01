Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Sysco stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $84.73. 1,871,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

