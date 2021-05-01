State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,785 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

