Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KNVKF remained flat at $$56.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

