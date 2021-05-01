Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 382,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

