Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

