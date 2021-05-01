Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

