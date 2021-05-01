Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.