Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 760 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

