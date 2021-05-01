World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Announces Earnings Results

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 603,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

