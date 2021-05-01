LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

LMAT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

