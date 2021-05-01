Head-To-Head Contrast: U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) vs. Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Pzena Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 25.02 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 4.97 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Global Investors and Pzena Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48% Pzena Investment Management 2.46% 10.22% 5.43%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

