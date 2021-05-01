-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $260,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

