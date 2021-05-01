Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

MAGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 41,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.