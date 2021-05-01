Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
MAGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 41,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92.
Magal Security Systems Company Profile
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.
