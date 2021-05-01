Short Interest in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Drops By 40.7%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LATN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 3,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,902 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

