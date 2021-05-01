Usca Ria LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

