Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 146,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.