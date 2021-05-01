NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NTST remained flat at $$20.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 317,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,038. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

