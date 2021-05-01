Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.85 EPS.

ONTO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 636,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

