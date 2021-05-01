NIX (NIX) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $74,194.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.22 or 0.05064309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $992.92 or 0.01720765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00469293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.08 or 0.00736674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.00580367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.87 or 0.00439958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004255 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,062,569 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

