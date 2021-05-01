Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Rises By 70.6%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ INTG traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $36.00. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

