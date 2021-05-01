Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

