Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PGSVY remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

