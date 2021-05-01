Bezant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,133.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $2,133.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 488% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.42 or 0.08545483 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

