Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.85. 1,868,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

