Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

